UAE: 4 hours of workouts in 20 minutes? New fitness trend 'better than lifting weights'

As UAE residents may struggle to spend hours in the gym amid the fast-paced routine, a new fitness trend claims to deliver the benefits of a traditional workout in a short time.
With EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) training, one Dubai expert said a client can achieve in 20 minutes what would usually take four hours at the gym, making it an increasingly popular choice for busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.
EMS training involves wearing a specialised suit equipped with electrodes that send electrical impulses to various muscle groups, causing them to contract.
"EMS is way more effective than lifting weights can ever be," Marcus Ringler, manager at Easy Fit and a specialist in EMS training, explained to Khaleej Times.
"Twenty minutes of EMS is equivalent to four hours at the gym," he added, highlighting the time efficiency of this workout method.
Marcus, who has extensive experience with EMS training in both Germany and the UAE, has observed a significant uptick in interest. He said: “EMS is constantly evolving, and this increased interest is largely driven by the need to find fitness solutions that fit into the demanding schedules of the UAE's residents.”
According to Marcus, EMS training appeals to a broad spectrum of people – from those who struggle to find time for long gym sessions to those who prefer a more private, one-on-one workout environment.
"We have a lot of people who come in saying they don't have time for the gym. With EMS, once or twice a week is all it takes," Marcus explained.
The typical EMS clientele includes busy executives, parents, and individuals who may not feel comfortable working out in a crowded gym setting.
The training is gentler on the joints, reducing the likelihood of injuries common in high-impact activities like CrossFit. Additionally, each EMS session includes personal training, which ensures safety and optimises the effectiveness of each workout.
Laiba Ashfaq, a physiotherapist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic, emphasised the value of EMS in rehabilitation. She noted: "EMS allows for muscle activation without placing undue stress on the joints, facilitating recovery and helping to restore muscle function.”
This capability makes EMS a valuable tool for individuals recovering from injuries or those looking to enhance their athletic performance.
While EMS training provides impressive results, experts caution against relying solely on it for fitness needs.
“EMS should not be viewed as a substitute for traditional exercise," Ashfaq said, adding: “It doesn't provide the same level of mechanical stress essential for overall fitness and health."
Swapna Mary John, a clinical dietitian at International Modern Hospital Dubai, agreed, noting that EMS can effectively supplement traditional workouts but shouldn't completely replace them.
She highlighted the importance of diet and traditional exercise for a holistic approach to fitness. "EMS training can aid muscle building and fat loss, but maintaining a balanced diet is essential for optimal results," Swapna explained, adding: “Nutrition is crucial to complement the gains from EMS. Individuals should focus on a diet that includes sufficient proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats to support their muscle growth and overall health."
Despite its growing popularity, EMS training is sometimes met with scepticism. Marcus said he often encounters concerns regarding its effectiveness and safety. "Some people think it's not working, but that's often because they did not train consistently or did not follow a proper diet," he explained, noting: “As with any fitness regimen, achieving desired results with EMS requires dedication, proper technique, and a balanced diet.”
Safety concerns about using electrical currents in EMS training are also common. However, Marcus assures that EMS is safe and effective when conducted under professional supervision using certified equipment. He recommended that anyone interested in EMS training book a trial session to experience its benefits first-hand.
Marcus shared numerous success stories from clients who have achieved significant results with EMS. In one case, a woman in Dubai, who weighed 130kg when she began EMS training, reduced her weight to 85kg after six to eight months of consistent EMS sessions combined with a healthy diet.
"These stories are amazing, but what makes me happiest is when clients tell me they don’t have issues like back pain anymore. EMS can really make a difference," Marcus said, illustrating the potential of this training method.
