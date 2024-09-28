UAE: 33-year-old survives 3 cardiac arrests in one hour; here's why regular heart check-ups are essential

Representational image

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

A 33-year-old expat miraculously survived three sudden cardiac arrests in just one hour, thanks to the swift and decisive actions of the medical team at Aster Clinic in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). The patient, who was brought in with severe chest pain, was revived thrice through a series of life-saving interventions.

The incident occurred when the patient arrived conscious but in distress at the clinic’s emergency room. After an initial ECG and echocardiogram screening, the patient suddenly collapsed during the procedure, marking the first of three cardiac arrests.

Without delay, the clinic’s Emergency Response Team (ERT)—comprising doctors, nurses, and operational staff—sprang into action. They immediately performed CPR and administered defibrillator shocks. After three cycles of CPR and two shocks, the patient’s pulse was restored. However, the situation escalated when the patient experienced two more cardiac arrests within minutes, just as preparations were being made for his transfer to a hospital.

Each time the patient's heart stopped, the medical team swiftly performed resuscitation efforts, successfully bringing him back to life for the second and third time. Their unyielding persistence and adherence to medical protocols proved instrumental in saving the patient's life.

'Early intervention is crucial'

Ameer Hussain, a 38-year-old kitchen helper in Sharjah, began experiencing severe chest pain that worsened over several hours. With a family history of heart disease, — his father suffered a heart attack at 45 — Ameer sought medical attention at a local clinic. Tests revealed elevated troponin levels, indicating possible heart damage, and he was referred to Thumbay University Hospital.

Coronary angiography revealed severe artery narrowing, including in the Left Anterior Descending artery (LAD). Ameer underwent Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) with three stents placed to restore blood flow. Post-surgery, he was prescribed medications and advised to rest.

Dr Sony Manuel M,

Dr Sony Manuel M, consultant interventional cardiologist at Thumbay University Hospital, said: “Early intervention is crucial, especially in younger patients with a family history of heart disease. Recognising warning signs and seeking prompt care can significantly impact outcomes. Moving forward, maintaining a healthy lifestyle will be essential for his heart health.”

Importance of regular heart check-ups

As cardiovascular diseases continue to be a leading health concern worldwide, medical professionals stress the importance of regular heart health screenings, especially for adults aged 40 and above. Cardiologists recommend that healthy adults should undergo cardiac checks every two to 4 years, particularly those aged 40 and older.

“If the patient has a family history of premature ischemic heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, or hypertension, this check-up should be done before they turn 40,” said Dr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Fathi, specialist cardiology at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. “Patients should check their heart at any age if they experience chest pain, especially during physical exertion, as this could be an early sign of coronary blockages.”

Understanding heart blockages

“Not everyone has significant blockages in their heart. However, artery blockages are classified as follows: mild stenosis (less than 50 percent blockage), moderate stenosis (50 to 69 percent blockage), and severe stenosis (70 to 99 percent blockage), which can be fatal,” said Dr Latifa Al Khouri, consultant cardiologist at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Latifa Al Khouri

She added that the severity and danger depend on the location of the blockage—whether it is in a main coronary artery or a smaller accessory branch. “A blockage of 70 percent or more is typically considered life-threatening.”

Identifying risk factors

For those with risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease, doctors advise following the same check-up frequency as healthy individuals, provided they are asymptomatic. Dr Fathi suggests more frequent screenings every 3 to 6 months to monitor and manage risk factors effectively.