UAE: 3 operators licensed to conduct lottery activities; others ordered to shut down

Only three operators in the UAE can conduct lottery and related activities in the UAE, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has said.

The country’s sole lottery licence has been granted to The Game, LLC, which operates as The UAE Lottery. This is the only lottery licence permitted under the GCGRA regulatory framework, the authority said.

Additionally, the law permits “certain preexisting lottery activities” to continue. Within this framework, only Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free - airport lotteries that have been operating for approximately 30 years - are authorised to continue operations under the supervision of the GCGRA. All other preexisting lotteries will not be considered for continued operations, and the GCGRA has ordered them to shut down.

This came as the GCGRA issued a consumer advisory notice warning residents of the dangers of doing business or playing with unlicensed lottery and commercial gaming operators.

The UAE’s first lottery operation was officially launched in November, featuring a jackpot of Dh100 million. The inaugural live draw is scheduled for December 14. Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Big Ticket offers guaranteed grand prizes worth millions of dirhams, with its biggest draw yet of Dh30 million scheduled for January 2025. Dubai Duty Free offers a “one-in-5,000” chance to win $1 million.

Raffle draw operators like Emirates Draw and Mahzooz paused their UAE operations from January 1, 2024, in compliance with directives from the GCGRA. Both operators had unsuccessfully applied for the national lottery licence.

After the licence went to Abu Dhabi-based The Game, they said they would apply for other gaming opportunities.

In its consumer advisory notice, the GCGRA said, "Consumers who choose to play or do business with an unlicensed operator face significant risks, including financial loss, becoming the victims of cheating or fraud, having their personal data stolen or misused, increasing the risk of malware, phishing, or other cybersecurity threats, and being implicated in a regulatory or criminal investigation and the subsequent reputational damage." The GCGRA is the federal authority overseeing commercial gaming in the UAE. It regulates, licenses, and supervises all commercial gaming activities and facilities within the UAE. It is the sole entity authorised to issue commercial gaming licences for individuals and businesses involved in the industry. Unlicensed commercial gaming is illegal for both operators and players.