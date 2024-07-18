UAE: 2 restaurants shut down in Abu Dhabi due to high-risk food, poor hygiene

This exchange, the sixth since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the Emirates leveraging its ties and partnerships with both sides
Two restaurants were shut down in Abu Dhabi by authorities after multiple violations that impacted public health and safety.
Bangla Snack Restaurant and Darbar Express Restaurant, both located in the Industrial junction of the emirate were closed by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.
The restaurants were closed after it was found that high-risk food items were being served repeatedly which violated food safety regulations. There was also no control of temperature while food was being presented.
The eateries also violated hygiene measures by not keeping floors and surfaces clean and touching food without wearing protective clothing like headbands and gloves.
Fraudsters frequently use cutting-edge technology, including AI and machine learning to craft sophisticated scams
The organisation has been involved in sending telecommunication equipment to Sudan to re-establish communication in areas affected by war
The leader also presented the Order of the Union to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment
The Zero Government Bureaucracy programme is aimed at overhauling the current government work structure to enhance service efficiency and quality
Al Dhaid University will focus on extracting the sweetener completely pesticide-free
Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Al Qusais Police Station
The compensation must be distributed immediately to the beneficiaries, the ruler directed