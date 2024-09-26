UAE: 2 restaurants shut down for posing risk to public health in Abu Dhabi

Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to the destination, it said
Two restaurants were shut down in Abu Dhabi for violating food safety laws, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food safety Authority announced on Thursday.
The first facility to be closed was 'Koukab Zuhal' located in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City.
The restaurant was found to have violated the food safety law and posed a danger to public health.
The authority also shut down 'Panoor' restaurant in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Its practices also posed a significant risk to public health.
Earlier this month, a restaurant was shut down for posing risk to public health in Abu Dhabi. In a similar incident in July, two restaurants were closed for serving high-risk food items as well as violating other hygiene regulations.
