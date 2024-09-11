UAE: 2 groups of expats win $1 million each in Dubai Duty Free draw

UAE-based specialists have raised concerns about the impact of digital overexposure on children's development
Two groups of Indian expats in the UAE have won $1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw.
In the first group, Abdul Azeez, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a millionaire with his winning ticket that he bought with with his brother and two friends. This was just their third time buying a Millennium Millionaire ticket.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Dubai resident of 12 years, who works as driver/messenger for a company said, “I was super happy when I heard my name announced on the live draw on your Facebook page. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this life-changing opportunity.”
Another group of ten, also took home $1 million in prize money. The winning ticket was under the name of Naseer Arikkoth, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah.
The father of two, who works at a supermarket in Sharjah said, “Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This is such a wonderful blessing for all of us.”
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury motorcycle. Mohammed Najmul Hasan, an Indian national based in the UAE, won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Triple Black). The winner cannot be contacted by the Dubai Duty Free team.
ALSO READ:
UAE-based specialists have raised concerns about the impact of digital overexposure on children's development
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
The project comes at a cost of Dh800 million
The Court had launched the 'express civil marriage' service, through which couples can have their marriage ceremony on the same day of application
Observant residents using Max Metro Station will be able to spot the change on their commute
The country expressed its solidarity and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured
The landmark judgement will help the man continue his treatment to regain some of his abilities
This comes days after Abu Dhabi extended maternity leave to 90 days for Emirati women working in the private sector