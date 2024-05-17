UAE: 2 cops die in road accident while on duty

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 3:54 PM Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 4:42 PM

Two police officers have lost their lives while responding to a police report, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command announced on Friday.

Lieutenant Muhammad Obaid Mubarak and Lieutenant Saud Khamis Al Hosani passed away in a traffic accident while responding to a police report. The report was regarding a vehicle that broke down in the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in Abu Dhabi.

They were posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant from the rank of first policeman.

Families of the martyrs have been presented the Medal of Duty by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Sheikh Saif praised their dedication and commitment to protecting lives and property. He wrote on X: “They (Lt Mubarak and Al Hosani) were beacons that shone the path of loyalty and sincerity, and the best positive role models for the people of the Emirates.” (With inputs from Wam and Ruqayya AlQaydi)

