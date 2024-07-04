UAE: 2 companies to offer alternative end-of-service benefit schemes

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets will have the opportunity to be one of 12 guaranteed winners to walk away with one of the many cash prizes in August
Two companies were accredited by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Securities and Commodities Authority to operate under alternative end-of-service benefits scheme, it was announced on Thursday.
Lunate and Daman Investments are the first accredited companies to launch two savings funds that protect capital and comply with Islamic Sharia. They will also be authorised to sign agreements with employers and accept voluntary subscriptions, in accordance with a strict set of standards and obligations.
The alternative end-of-service scheme was introduced in November last year for employees working in public, private and free zone companies to offer them an alternative system to the existing gratuity payment practice. Employers have the option to choose the scheme.
The Savings Scheme aims to invest financial sums allocated for end-of-service benefits for private sector workers in investment funds, with the aim of growing workers’ savings and allowing them to benefit from return on their end-of-service investments.
