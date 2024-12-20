UAE: 2 Emiratis die after car accident in Saudi Arabia

Two UAE nationals died while three were injured after being involved in a car accident while they were in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) announced on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, carried out an air ambulance mission to transport the three injured UAE citizens. With the cooperation and support of the Saudi authorities, the injured were transferred by air ambulance to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital in the UAE, to complete their treatment after receiving primary medical care at King Khalid Hospital in Hail, in the Kingdom, in addition to transporting the bodies of the deceased to the homeland.

MoFA expresses its thanks and appreciation to the Saudi authorities for their great cooperation and prominent role in providing support to the UAE Embassy in Riyadh, which contributed to the success of the air ambulance mission, ensuring the safety of the injured citizens, and facilitating the procedures for transporting the bodies.