UAE: 2 arrested for selling nearly 800,000 e-cigarettes without licence in Ajman

Photo: Ajman Police

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 1:05 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 8:46 PM

Ajman Police arrested two individuals on charges of trading and storing 797,000 e-cigarettes without a licence.

The authority arrested two individuals of Asian nationality on charges of selling and storing huge quantities amounting to 797,555 e-cigarettes without a license, with tax evasion.

Upon receiving a report, the authorities immediately formed a team and raided the site, where large quantities of e-cigarettes from several companies were seized, owned by two individuals of Asian nationality.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: Ajman Police

As many as 797,555 electronic cigarettes were found stored in five rooms in the villa, bearing the trademarks of hundreds of electronic cigarette manufacturing companies.

The accused, Asian nationals (M. Sh. N) in his 40s and (M. Sh. H) in his 30s, were arrested. They were arrested and referred to the Federal Prosecution for tax evasion crimes.