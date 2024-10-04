UAE: 18-month diploma for caregivers to help them prepare for 'future challenges'

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

A new cohort of 120 expats and Emiratis has embarked on a journey in caregiving as part of the Professional Diploma in Childhood Development at the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD).

This accredited programme, which kicked off its second year in September, is designed to cover a wide range of essential topics for effective caregiving, focusing on individuals who need assistance in managing their daily lives, including children, the elderly, and patients with chronic illnesses or disabilities.

The diploma’s curriculum is meticulously crafted to equip caregivers with the skills necessary to meet diverse needs. “Our training includes understanding child behaviour, developing life skills, and employing strategies to support academic growth,” Mariam Al Zaabi, a representative of the Family Care Authority (FCA) told Khaleej Times. This comprehensive approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared for the challenges they will encounter in their caregiving roles.

Mariam Al Zaabi

Over the course of 18 months, students will engage in both theoretical instruction and practical training. The programme consists of 12 months of classroom learning, followed by 6 months of hands-on experience in various settings, such as nursing homes, shelters, and educational institutions. Hamza Abdulsalam Kazim, Chief of the Strategy and Partnership Team at NACD, noted, “Approximately 55-60 per cent of the program is theoretical, while the remaining 40-45 per cent focuses on hands-on experience. Students need to engage directly with children and families, as this real-world exposure enhances their learning and prepares them for future challenges.”

Hamza Abdulsalam Kazim

Graduates will not only earn academic qualifications but also have the opportunity to secure employment with the Family Care Authority post-training. This initiative aligns with the UAE's broader vision of enhancing community welfare through qualified and compassionate caregiving.

Kazim emphasised that the curriculum has been developed by experts both locally and internationally. “Our programmes focus on multiple dimensions of childhood development, including physical, psychological, and emotional well-being,” he stated. This holistic approach is aimed at equipping caregivers with the knowledge and skills necessary to support children in various environments.

To broaden access, the program requires only a high school diploma for enrolment. Kazim highlighted this initiative: “By allowing high school graduates to enrol, we are opening doors for young individuals who may be passionate about childhood development but previously felt that higher academic qualifications were a barrier.” This effort is designed to attract fresh talent into the caregiving profession and contribute to the UAE's evolving social landscape.