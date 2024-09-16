UAE: 12-year-old on bicycle killed in collision with vehicle

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:05 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:37 PM

A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle, said the Fujairah Police.

The accident took place on Monday evening in the Al Faseel area of ​​Fujairah.

The Emirati boy was taken to the hospital soon after the accident where he was declared dead.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last month, a student died and 11 were injured after a vehicle swerved on a Dubai highway and flipped over. The car had crashed into an iron barrier and overturned in a sandy area on the side of the Hatta-Lahbab Road.

In February, a 12-year old boy lost his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Sharjah. The accident took place when the boy was crossing the road at a traffic signal.