UAE: 12 organisations earn parent-friendly label

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 10:22 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 10:54 PM

Twelve organisations in the UAE earned the prestigious parent-friendly label (PFL) with two of them being awarded the top PFL+ classification for meeting or exceeding global standards in parent-friendly policies and practices, it was announced on Wednesday.

Emirates Nature in association with WWF, and Tappy Toes Nursery were awarded the PFL+ classification, while the remaining 10 organisations which earned the PFL for exceeding local leading parent-friendly policies and practices were Bain & Co, Mubadala Investment Company, Novartis, Nestle, LinkedIn, Houbara Defence & Security, Visa Middle East, Chalhoub Group, Nabta Health, and Wintershall DEA Middle East.

The second cycle of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority initiative recognises organisations that support working parents across the private, semi-government and third sectors.

The latest cycle saw 75 applications received from across the country, with each being evaluated by an independent judging panel consisting of senior leaders from various emirates.

Overall, this cycle positively impacted the lives of over 48,000 children and reached more than 127,000 employees working in participating institutions, including around 66,000 parents and 1,500 children of determination.

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honoured the entities who were awarded the parent-friendly label.

Applications for the next cycle (Cycle 3) will open on February 27 and close at the end of September.

Organisations in the private sector, semi-government sector or third sector in the UAE are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria online and apply at www.eca.gov.ae.

