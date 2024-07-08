E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 10,000 children to get school kits ahead of new academic term

Aldar and Dubai Cares have partnered to distribute these kits to students from low-income families

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: WAM File
Photo: WAM File

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 2:41 PM

Aldar Properties has announced that it is contributing Dh1 million to a new partnership with Dubai Cares that will provide 10,000 children from low-income families across the UAE with school kits ahead of the 2024/25 academic year.

The collaboration will mobilise volunteers, including 100 Aldar employees, to assemble essential school kits to be distributed to these students before the start of the new school term. The volunteering event will take place on August 23, 2024.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In line with Aldar's commitment to create societal value, the partnership will bring Dubai Cares' "Back to School" edition of "Volunteer Emirates" to Abu Dhabi for the first time. Established in 2009, the initiative has enjoyed success in the UAE and is a staple community engagement initiative by Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.


Faisal Falaknaz, Aldar's Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, commented: "Every child deserves access to quality education, along with the tools they need to learn and develop. As a community-focused developer, and owner-operator of schools, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers to education, particularly for underprivileged children, and are proud to support Dubai Cares in its 'Back to School' initiative for 2024."

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, stated: "Providing less privileged students with essential school kits not only enhances their learning experience but also alleviates the financial burden on their families."

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE