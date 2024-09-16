UAE: 10 greater flamingos rehabilitated, released back to reserve in Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 5:14 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 6:05 PM

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) in partnership with the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre on Yas Island, has successfully rehabilitated 10 greater flamingos that were rescued from the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve in February. The rescue took place after heavy rains and unusually large hail showers, caused by the Al-Mizr low pressure, greatly impacted the reserve.

The Greater Flamingo, a largely migratory species, returns to Abu Dhabi each year from breeding colonies in Central Asia. Many of these flamingos can be found in key wetlands across the UAE, including Al Wathba Wetland Reserve and adjacent coastal sites.

Given that the species breeds in several cycles during the winter and early summer at the reserve, it is expected that flamingos will soon begin to reproduce again, helping to offset the losses caused by the hailstorm.

Each winter, Al Wathba Wetland Reserve hosts more than 4,000 greater flamingos, with breeding activity peaking during this period.

The reserve recorded 1,270 breeding pairs during the 2023-2024 winter breeding season, indicating that it is on track to recover losses incurred during the nesting season without requiring human intervention.

Spanning 4.5 square kilometres, the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve was established in 1998 as Abu Dhabi's first protected area under the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, following several successful flamingo breeding seasons. The reserve, managed by EAD is the only site in the Arabian Peninsula where greater flamingos breed regularly.

Recognised for its global importance, the reserve was the first site in Abu Dhabi to join the international Ramsar List of Wetlands. In 2018, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) included Al Wathba on its worldwide Green List of protected areas and nature conservation areas.

Since 2002, the EAD has been closely monitoring both terrestrial and marine bird species at the reserve. In 2005, the EAD started using advanced satellite-tracking devices to monitor the movement and migration patterns of the greater flamingos, especially their summer migrations to northern regions.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, executive director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said: “The agency's rangers in the reserve were monitoring the greater flamingo population across the reserve’s wetlands from the storm’s early hours. It became obvious that hailstones had injured many birds and so EAD immediately activated an emergency response, assigning four teams to rescue the injured birds, and transport them to The Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center for treatment and rehabilitation.