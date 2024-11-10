UAE: $1-million dollar content creator award announced; applications open

Photos: Supplied

To promote the positive role of content creation, the 1 Billion Followers Summit has opened applications for the One Billion Award, a million dollar prize to recognise excellent content creators worldwide.

Applications for the award opened on Sunday and will last until November 30, but the winner will be unveiled at the closing ceremony of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organized by Dubai’s New Media Academy and taking place from January 11 to 13, 2025, under the theme “Content for Good.”

Content creators can apply for the bounty via the 1 Billion Followers Summit Website: www.1billionsummit.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The award "serves as an inspiring platform for a generation of new voices and reinforces the potential for positive and meaningful change those voices embody, promoting a culture of giving, compassion and communication without borders or boundaries. It also underlines the opportunity young people today have to shape their own future prosperity through creating powerful and relatable narratives," said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Mohammad Al Gergawi

Applicants for the award are required to provide details about their projects, including their history and key concepts. The award is also open for third party nominations of content creators who contribute positively to their communities and promote informative content, caring values and messages of social good.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit has outlined the award's eligibility criteria, inviting applicants who create good content that positively impacts society.

These criteria are as follows:

The content should have scientific, cultural, humanitarian, and social value, inspire minds, bring nations closer together, promote unity, support sustainability, and sustain values of compassion and empathy.

It should be innovative and original and adhere to the standards and policies of social media platforms and meet established quality and design standards.

It should foster and demonstrate interaction and engagement with a broad audience.