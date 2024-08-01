Two UAE govt services to be suspended for technical maintenance

Its official website, where raffle draw updates used to be posted regularly, appears to be inactive
Two major authorities in the UAE will be suspending website services on Friday, as per announcements made on Thursday.
The Ministry of Interior has alerted residents of suspension of a specific segment on its website. All services provided by the Federal Prevention and Safety System through the ministry's website, application and Civil Defence website will undergo a temporary suspension.
The halt will take place for an hour on Friday, August 2, from 12pm to 1pm.
Technical communication services with all third parties utilising the federal Prevention and Safety System services will also be affected during this period.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be temporarily suspending electronic services on its website for maintenance and updating purposes on Friday, August 2, from 9pm until 12am.
