Two Emiratis among four hikers dead in Oman flash floods

Two Emiratis were among four hikers who tragically lost their lives in Oman after being caught in a sudden flash flood while navigating a narrow valley. The four victims, including the two Emiratis, Khalid Al Mansouri and Salem Al Jarraf, were part of a group of 16 climbers who faced heavy rains in Wadi Tanuf in Nizwa, as reported by Arabic media Al Khaleej.
The Royal Oman Police confirmed on X that the incident led to the death of one Omani national and three individuals from Arab countries, while another person sustained serious injuries and was transported by police aircraft to Nizwa Reference Hospital.
Khalid Al Mansouri, a former UAE handball player and javelin champion, and Salem Al Jarraf, a dedicated adventure sports enthusiast, were both well-known figures in their respective communities. Their funeral prayers were held in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah after their bodies were repatriated from Oman.
Omani authorities, along with local citizens, conducted a rescue operation that resulted in the recovery of four deceased individuals and the hospitalisation of four others with injuries ranging from moderate to critical.
An eyewitness reported that he last encountered the hiking team while returning to the valley to warn the group of young hikers he had previously seen. He came across the team leader, Hussam Al Ameri, and his group, and informed them about the severe weather conditions and the risks of the rising water. The team leader said that four hikers were still at the top of the valley and was unaware of the imminent danger posed by the flood.
The witness continued towards the stream to alert the remaining hikers, but the rising water made the valley increasingly treacherous. As the rain persisted from afternoon until sunset, the water level in the stream surged dangerously high.
By 9pm, the witness faced the risk of crossing the now-flooded valley to find a location with a phone signal. He managed to report the situation to the authorities, who responded immediately to the emergency.
Wadi Qasha, where the tragedy occurred, is known for its deep ravines and narrow paths that attract adventurers but pose significant risks. The area, part of Wadi Al-Hijri, features rocky slopes that can become treacherous, particularly during heavy rainfall.
