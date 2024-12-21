Two Dubai residents to run 7 marathons across 7 continents in 7 days to help needy children

Photos: Supplied

Seven marathons across seven continents in seven days: That's the endurance challenge two Dubai residents are taking on to kick off 2025.

James Elliot-Square and Paris Norriss are gearing up for the January 2025 adventure, determined to complete the back-to-back 42.2km runs of the World Marathon Challenge. And they are doing it not only for the thrill.

The duo hope to raise funds for the Sparkle Foundation and the Sovereign Art Foundation, which help underprivileged children in Asia, Africa, and Europe.

"I have previously been involved in charity work, raising significant funds for various causes. I called Paris to understand his interests, and without much convincing, we decided to go for it," the expat told Khaleej Times.

James had previously tackled numerous endurance challenges, while Paris — who runs a production company — once voyaged across the Pacific Ocean in a rowing expedition.

James Elliot-Square

Paris Norriss

This project, however, is by far their most ambitious one, demanding over 10 months of rigorous training that involves running over 200km weekly, a strict diet, and a meticulous recovery and logistics plan.

“I completed one marathon in 2015 and a 4,800km row across the Pacific Ocean last year. You never know what your body is capable of when your 'why' is big enough”, Paris said.

Not for the faint-hearted

The World Marathon is one of the toughest global marathons, which requires participants to complete seven marathons across seven continents in seven days.

Participants must run 42.2km each day for a week, braving different terrains and weather extremities. The team will first head to South Africa, from where they will fly to Antarctica to brave freezing temperatures of -25°C.

The strategic decision to start in Antarctica will help mitigate potential delays caused by unpredictable weather, ensuring the race progresses smoothly. The moment the teams cross the starting line in Antarctica, the clock starts ticking on the contest.

A chartered plane will then carry them to South Africa where they will be welcomed with plenty of sunshine. From there, the team will fly to Perth, Western Australia for the third leg. The fourth leg will kick off from their home base Dubai before they run more marathons in Madrid, Brazil, finishing in Miami.

The logistics behind moving participants quickly and comfortably are as critical as the race. Two planes have been secured for this purpose: One is specially equipped for the demanding conditions of Antarctica, ensuring that teams can arrive and depart the continent safely. The second is a chartered plane, chosen to bypass the usual hassles and delays associated with airport queues. This thoughtful planning will help competitors remain rested and prepared throughout their whirlwind journey. The organisers of the race have offset all carbon emissions to make sure this is a carbon-neutral event.

Prepping for the run

Recognising the significant physical demands of running 42.2km every day for a week, James and Paris are incorporating strategies to withstand the rigours of back-to-back marathons across varied and extreme climates, starting from the icy terrains of Antarctica.

The duo have tailored their training to mimic the diverse conditions they'll encounter, focusing on enhancing their running technique, building strength, making dietary adjustments, and bolstering their mental resilience. Techniques such as active recovery and stretching are essential and will help beat jet lag and the cumulative toll of continuous marathons, the duo said.

“I am doing a fair amount of cross-training, rowing, weight training, and swimming to keep the legs strong. This allows the legs to rest from impact while keeping the engine going," James said. As for his diet, James swears by quality protein, alongside mineral supplements.

For Paris, managing energy levels with his diet is key. “I can now eat twice as much, which I quite like. But your body becomes very responsive to what is good for it and what isn’t when you are burning a lot of calories each day. I also take supplements as training has put a lot of strain on my joints.”

Tackling challenges

Sustaining an injury while playing rugby at 21, James’ main concern is 'Drop foot’ — a condition that led to severing his nerves along with many other parts of the leg, leaving a scar. “I do have concerns about this having Drop foot but I feel the training I’ve put in will serve me well to navigate this," James said.