Twitter to share ad revenues with creators in UAE

Twitter has announced that ad revenue sharing will be available for creators in the UAE.
In addition to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Morocco, Jordan, Israel, the UK, the US, Sri Lanka, Singapore, India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and dozens of other countries are included in the list.
“You’ll soon also be paid for ads appearing when others view your profile page, approximately doubling payouts,” said Elon Musk, owner and chief technology officer, Twitter.
Evan Jones, who works as a product manager at Twitter, said: “We’re making it possible for all eligible creators to get paid out for posting.”
The social networking site’s decision comes after Elon Musk said the company’s cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.
Musk had announced in March that the company could reach cash flow positive by June. “Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else," Musk said in a tweet.
Stressing that ad revenues are the priority of the company, Musk stepped down as chief executive of the company recently and named Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO.
Analysts say that Twitter will face a tough challenge following the launch of Threads, which has recorded over 100 million sign-ups in five days of its launch.
How you can become eligible
To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, users must be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations, and have at least 15 million impressions on the posts within the last 3 months.
What you’ll need once you are eligible
Twitter works with Stripe for payouts. Creators have to adhere to subscription policies.
