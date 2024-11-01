'Treated staff like family': Former Dubai Duty Free employee recalls Colm McLoughlin's leadership

Thirty years have passed since KU Hashim first met Colm McLoughlin. But the Indian expat still remembers the day like it was yesterday. "I had been working at the Dubai Airport but it was in 1984 that I joined Colm McLoughlin's Dubai Duty Free (DDF) team," he told Khaleej Times.

"In the first meeting, he said I would tolerate anything but not stealing. Even if you steal one dirham, it is unforgivable. At that moment, I felt a great sense of respect for him and was proud to work in his team."

Hashim started his career as a sales executive and was part of McLoughlin's core team when he took over the DDF. "He treated each staff member like his family," Hashim recalled fondly. "Anyone could go to him with anything, and he would listen."

On Wednesday, McLoughlin, who spearheaded the launch of the DDF, passed away in the UK at the age of 81. In May, he retired after 55 years in the travel retail industry. In his last face-to-face interview with Khaleej Times, he reiterated the importance of taking care of staff. "Taking care of your staff is the most important aspect of operations," he said, adding: "Our managers and supervisors are those that started at the ground level and were promoted internally and this policy we adhered to all the way through. I am delighted we rewarded the staff, and we enjoyed their loyalty."

Great support

Hashim, who retired in 2012 as assistant manager from DDF, said that Colm was his biggest support when he wanted to do something different.

"I was an avid volleyball player and wanted to make a DDF volleyball team," he said. "I recruited players from various department but all the managers were unhappy because they felt I was distracting and tiring the employees by making them play. However, Colm was with me. He supported me when everyone else was against me."

Hashim remembered how the team went on to play a tournament in Abu Dhabi. "We returned very late at night," he said. All of us had duty early in the morning, but none of us were late. Colm appreciated how we never let our passion for sport come in the way of our dedication to our work." Hashim then created the men's and women's basketball and cricket teams of DDF. "I was the coordinator for everything and Colm was very appreciative of it," he said. "In those days, it was not fashionable to be fit and play sport like it is today. But Colm, with his vision, knew from then how important physical activity was for staff." He said McLoughlin was instrumental in ensuring that the players had a court to practice in and a gym to workout at close to the DDF offices. Now residing in India, Hashim last saw McLoughlin in November when he visited the UAE. "He was in great spirits at the time," he said. "He may be gone but what he did for Dubai Airport and the Duty Free will stand the testament of time." ALSO READ: Dubai: Colm McLoughlin to be ‘remembered as much for his business success as generosity' Former Dubai Duty Free chief Colm McLoughlin passes away at 81