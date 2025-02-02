Watch: Want to see Dubai's flying taxis? Here's where to see prototype cab

Dubai is set to become the first city in the world to launch the aerial taxi project, with the service scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026
You can now check out flying taxis that are all set to take off in Dubai early next year. A prototype of the aerial cabs is on display at the Museum of the Future.
Dubai is set to become the first city in the world to launch the aerial taxi project, with the service scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.
“The aerial taxi stands out for its vertical take-off and landing capabilities, coupled with its adherence to the highest standards of safety and security to ensure the well-being of passengers,” said Khaled Al Awadhi, director, Transportation Systems at the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Public Transport Agency.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The prototype of the taxis developed by Joby Aviation is on display at the museum’s Tomorrow, Today floor.
“This initiative provides visitors with a glimpse into innovations designed to redefine mobility, making travel faster, safer, and more sustainable,” said Majed Al Mansoori, executive director of the Museum of the Future.
The Joby S4 aerial taxi is an eco-friendly vehicle powered by electricity. The zero-emission vehicle features six rotors, four battery packs, and a capacity for four passengers plus a pilot. It has a range of up to 161km and a maximum speed of 322kmph, offering a “quieter alternative” to traditional helicopters.
Initial routes will connect key Dubai locations, including Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.
A journey from the airport to Palm Jumeirah will take just 12 minutes compared to 45 minutes by car. The service will also enhance integration with various public transport systems and individual mobility solutions, such as e-scooters and bicycles.
The UAE's first commercial vertiport for flying taxis was announced last month. Named Dubai International Vertiport (DXV), it has an annual capacity of 42,000 landings for aerial taxis and the ability to serve approximately 170,000 passengers. Joby Aviation will manage vehicle operations and passenger logistics, while Skyports Infrastructure will handle the design, construction, and operation.
Anthony Khoury, UAE General Manager of Joby, said: “We plan to deliver an incredible experience for residents and visitors to Dubai, and we’re excited to invite people into the conversation about what the future of clean, quiet and efficient air travel will look like when we launch our service.”
ALSO READ:
As Associate Editor, Sahim Salim helps tell the UAE story like no one else does - and leads a team of reporters that asks the questions to get news and headlines that matter.