Watch: UAE’s Etihad Rail shares video of the highest bridge on network

Al Bithnah rail bridge reaches a height of 40 metres and stretches over 600 metres

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 8:10 PM

UAE’s national rail network Etihad Rail has shared a breathtaking view of a rail bridge in Fujairah that is the highest structure within the entire network.

Al Bithnah rail bridge, which reaches a height of 40 metres, stretches over 600 metres as part of the 900km pan-UAE network which launched its cargo train earlier this year. In a video shared on their social media network, the bridge was described as “unlike any seen before”.

Running along lush green lands, mountains, homes and the highway, the bridge cuts a majestic figure in Fujairah’s landscape.

The network revealed that the bridge was supported by 14 pillars spaced at 40-metre intervals and was constructed by a team of approximately 250 workers over a 19-month period.

According to Etihad Rail, it will play a pivotal role in facilitating trade from Fujairah to the rest of the UAE. Last week, the network posted a video of the behind-the-scenes operation at Etihad Railway Station, where freight trains are loaded at Fujairah Port.

Its strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz, connecting East and West and facilitating the movement of goods to the Indian subcontinent and East Africa, makes Fujairah port the ideal choice for Etihad Rail's freight terminal, boosting goods flow, market connections, and global supply chain efficiency.

One of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, the main line of the UAE National Railway Network extends from Ghuweifat on the border of Saudi Arabia to Fujairah. It passes through several geographical terrains, with its engineering plan including the construction of 593 bridges and crossings, and nine tunnels with a length of 6.5km.

Since being established in June 2009 by a federal mandate, the Etihad Rail has become one of the most keenly awaited projects in the UAE. While businesses look forward to having cost-effective and sustainable transport facilities, many residents are dreaming of being able to navigate the country using trains. Once operational, the travel time from Dubai to Fujairah will take just 50 minutes.