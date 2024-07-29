E-Paper

Watch: UAE mini van, truck flip, veer across multiple lanes after tyres burst; motorists warned

Driving a vehicle with damaged tyres is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh500, 4 black points, and one-week vehicle impoundment

by

Web Desk
Screengrabs: X/ Abu Dhabi Police
Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:03 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:12 PM

Two major traffic accidents were caught on the Abu Dhabi Police's road cameras, caused by drivers whose tyres burst while driving.

Two separate traffic accidents caused by tyre blowout were seen in the 45-second clip that the police shared on Monday. In the first 20 seconds, a mini van is seen driving through the fast lane when the tyres burst all of a sudden, causing the vehicle to swerve, narrowly missing another car.


The driver tried to gain control of the vehicle, but the force of the tyre blow sent the minivan crashing into the barrier. The collision then propeled the van into a spinning tumble, flipping it from the fast lane all the way to the right lane of the road.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In the second clip, starting at the 21-second mark, a mini truck is seen driving in the right lane when its tyres suddenly burst. This unexpected tyre blowout caused the vehicle to lose control and veer across multiple lanes, ultimately crashing into the barrier.

Watch the video below:

Abu Dhabi police called on drivers to check their tires and ensure that there are no damage or cracks that can cause major traffic accidents, especially during summer as a result of high temperatures.

Motorists are also urged to use tyres that match the specifications of their vehicles, ensure the suitability of the tire used, the measurement, the temperature it tolerates, the appropriate load, the year of manufacture, and the suitability of their vehicle tires for long journeys in cases of foreign travel.

Authorities stated that driving a vehicle with damaged tyres is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh500, 4 black points, and one-week vehicle impoundment.

Majority of road accidents in the UAE are caused by traffic violations — with deaths up by 3 per cent due to motorists' 'misbehaviour', according to a recent report.

The recently uploaded ‘open data’ on road safety statistics for 2023 by the Ministry of Interior (MOI) showed that there were 352 road fatalities across the country in 2023.

ALSO READ:

