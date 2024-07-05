Watch: 2 UAE drivers cause horrific collisions after swerving on major roads

If you are topping up balance or recharging your mobile phone from a search engine, make sure you use the correct link and the website of the entity, TDRA said
Road cameras in Abu Dhabi recently captured two horrific collisions after drivers recklessly changed lanes on two busy highways.
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday warned motorists against swerving, stressing how sudden lane deviation could quickly lead to a major accident.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a 49-second clip, the police showed two accidents that could have been avoided if only the drivers stayed on their lanes or took extra precaution before crossing lines.
One dark-coloured sedan was caught cutting across three lanes as it tried to make it to the exit on the right. Without using any indicator, the car is seen squeezing itself in the space between two trucks — failing to notice the vehicles that were moving fast towards the exit.
In a split second, the sedan rammed into a white car and the impact was so bad that it threw the second vehicle across the five-lane highway, with its trunk completely destroyed. It also smashed into another vehicle, which spun out of control with its rear bumper coming off.
Here's the video:
In the second incident, a silver SUV — which suddenly changed lanes without using indicators — hit a pickup truck on the fast lane. The driver of the pickup lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to zigzag across the road and ram back into the SUV.
Due to the impact, the silver four-wheel drive crashed through the barrier. A heavy vehicle was also hit.
Sudden deviation is a serious traffic offence punishable by Dh1,000 fine and four black points, while the penalty for wrong overtaking starts at Dh600 and can go as high as Dh1,000, depending on the offence.
ALSO READ:
If you are topping up balance or recharging your mobile phone from a search engine, make sure you use the correct link and the website of the entity, TDRA said
Recently, police in Abu Dhabi also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023
Restaurants in Dubai, other emirates are also holding American Independence Day celebrations and have popular American food on offer
The mammal became endangered while facing threats including illegal hunting, entrapments, accidental capture in fishing nets and habitat loss
These courts would be equipped to handle the growing number of cases involving online fraud, data breaches, and other cyber-related offences
With the onset of the holidays, parents are struggling to limit their children's use of digital devices
The project is part of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033
The advanced cooling technology does not only ensure the wellbeing of the cows, but also guarantees optimal milk production