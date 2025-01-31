Variable Salik toll rates in Dubai: How some motorists will save up to Dh48 despite price hike

Previously, Salik would charge a fixed fee of Dh4 every time a vehicle passed any of the 10 toll gates across the city
As Salik's new toll rates begin today (January 31), many UAE motorists will feel the pinch brought about by the dynamic pricing, when toll fees increase during peak hours. There are some residents, however, who will benefit from the change.
With toll fees waived daily between 1am and 6am, those who drive during these hours will save some money.
Abu Aiman, a Sharjah resident since 1996, told Khaleej Times: “The free Salik window from 1am to 6am will benefit me when I travel from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi. I leave around 5.30am to reach by 8am. Before, I used to take Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road to avoid toll gates. But since Salik will not be applicable till 6am, I’ll use Ittihad Road and Sheikh Zayed Road and can take a break once I reach Abu Dhabi.”
“In addition to Salik savings, I’ll save on petrol expenses also because the route is shorter,” he added, noting: “I am sure many motorists who leave early will use Sheikh Zayed Road to take advantage of this facility and save good money.”
Adnan Chaudhry, a UAE resident for the last 15 years, said he loves to roam around Dubai late at night when the roads are not heavy with traffic. “When I read the news on Khaleej Times that Salik charge will be free from 1am to 6am, I got thrilled to explore Dubai more at night, especially on the weekend. Availing the free Salik benefit on weekends is a fantastic opportunity for those like me who want to save on toll fees while enjoying their late-night drives around Dubai,” he said.
Before the change, Chaudhry typically spent around Dh24 for each leg of his weekend trip from Clock Tower to Dubai Marina, passing through three toll gates on Sheikh Zayed Road.
“That’s Dh48 in toll fees on weekends. With the new toll system, I will no longer need to worry about these charges during my late-night outings. This offer will help save me at least Dh48, which adds up to significant savings over time,” he explained.
Jitendra Singh, a 34-year-old Indian IT professional residing and working in Sharjah, also shared how the new free Salik system benefits him personally.
"Al Qudra lake and 'love lake' are my family's favourite go-to spots, where we often spend our weekends enjoying the evening and returning late at night. Previously, I would take Ittihad Road and then Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, paying for one Salik. Alternatively, if I used Ittihad Road, then Al Khail Road through Business Bay, I’d pay two Salik fees. However, with the new dynamic pricing, the return trip from Al Qudra after 1am to Sharjah will be free, saving both time and money,” he said.
Mashal Hussain, a marketing specialist from Pakistan, works in Jebel Ali and lives on the border of Sharjah and Dubai, commuting daily across the city for work.
“Free Salik at night is the kind of thoughtful change that makes life in Dubai even more dynamic. It’s perfect for those quiet, stress-free commutes when the city winds down, and you get to enjoy the open roads without worrying about your Salik balance dropping,” she said.
Mashal, who often goes out late at night for work or personal errands, feels this change makes a big difference in her routine.
“I no longer need to check my balance during those late-night hours when I’m heading out, whether for a quick drive or dinner with friends. It’s a relief not to worry about toll charges piling up every time I take the road,” she added.
