Do not park to pray on roadside: UAE motorists warned of danger, fines

Truck and bus drivers in Abu Dhabi have been warned against randomly parking on the sides of roads which might threaten their safety, the emirates' police announced on Thursday.

The authority warned motorists who stop on roadsides for random reasons — which often includes to perform prayer — that it may be unsafe for them as well as other road users.

This could also cause traffic accidents especially during evening rush hour, the authority stated.

Owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses, business owners and bus distribution officials have been instructed to alert drivers to not randomly park on roads and refrain from any 'uncivilised behaviour'.

For those wishing to pray, they have been urged to head to nearby mosques, designated prayer houses, or safe areas.