After a gap of two months, yellow school buses will once again dot the roads of the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of students will return to school on Monday, the first day of the new academic year. To ensure that the youth remain safe, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has declared August 28 as a ‘Day Without Accidents’.
Drivers are encouraged to take a pledge to drive safely on the day. They can take the safety pledge on the MoI website. If motorists avoid accidents and don’t register any traffic violations on the day, four black points on their driving licences will be cleared.
In an advisory issued, the authority informed motorists that the black points deduction will take place online. Motorists will not need to visit a service centre to avail of the reprieve as the process is automatic.
Black points are a penal measure imposed on motorists over serious traffic violations. Once drivers accumulate 24 negative points, their licences are suspended.
The MoI has offered several tips for drivers to stay safe. Here are the traffic violations related to the tips and some others, along with the applicable fines for violating them:
