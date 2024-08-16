UAE: Zayed the First St to be partially closed in Abu Dhabi until August 19

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM

A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed starting Saturday, August 17, according to AD Mobility.

The closure of two left lanes of Zayed the First St will start from 12am on Saturday and last until 12am on Sunday, August 18. The lanes will be closed in both directions.

One lane in the left lane of Zayed the First St will also be closed starting from 12am on Saturday and last until 6am on Monday, August 19.

The lanes highlighted in red and blue will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.

Check the map below: