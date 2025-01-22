UAE: You may see military vehicles, helicopters on Abu Dhabi roads today; no photos allowed

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Abu Dhabi Police will conduct a field exercise involving military units and helicopters in Musaffah on January 22 afternoon, authorities announced.

Members of the public must refrain from taking pictures, maintain a distance from the area, and give way to the police units, Abu Dhabi Police said on social media. The exercise will be conducted as part of the "Shield of the Nation 2" operation.

