UAE traffic alert: Partial closure of Abu Dhabi road announced

Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced partial closure of a major road from Monday.
On its social media post, the centre said Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Al Dhafra region will be partially closed from December 18 to 29. The closure of the left lane of the road towards Abu Dhabi will start at midnight and will continue until 5pm on December 29.
The centre urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
