UAE traffic alert: Part of key road to be closed for 2 weeks in Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 3:54 PM

Abu Dhabi authorities on Tuesday announced that one of the emirate's major roads will be closed for two weeks.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the right lane of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Int'l Road (E11) in Al Dhafra will not be accessible to motorists from December 6 (12am) until December 30 (5am).

The closure will affect the lane towards Abu Dhabi, the ITC said.

Here's a map:

Road users are urged to drive cautiously and strictly observe traffic rules and regulations.

