UAE traffic alert: Bus movement prohibited on major road in Abu Dhabi from April 15

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 6:10 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, has announced prohibiting the traffic movement of buses, of all types and sizes (light and heavy buses alike), on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel (formerly known as Al Qurm Street).

It will come into effect on Monday, April 15 and will be applicable in either direction 24 hours a day. It will include weekends and official holidays.

The authority said that school buses, public transport buses, and buses with access for work sites in the area will be exempted from this restriction.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

The authoity clarified that the decision comes in line with efforts aimed to enhance traffic flow and minimise accidents.

The ITC also urged operators and drivers to comply with traffic regulations, stressing the importance of increased road surveillance, monitoring non-compliant buses, and enforcing penalties in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police through smart systems.

