UAE traffic alert: Abu Dhabi to close part of major road for 6 months

It will be in effect from Sunday, January 19 to Thursday, July 17 and traffic will be diverted to a temporary road

Published: Sat 18 Jan 2025, 9:05 PM

Updated: Sat 18 Jan 2025, 9:32 PM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Abu Dhabi will close a part of a key road in Al Ain for six months, the UAE capital's transport authority said on Saturday.

AD Mobility said that the temporary closure will take place on Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain. The road closure will be in effect from Sunday, January 19 to Thursday, July 17. Traffic will be diverted to a temporary road, the authority added.

See the map below:

Photo: AD Mobility

Meanwhile, AD Mobility also urged motorists to slow down while driving in adverse weather conditions. The authority asked drivers to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

