E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: New taxi fare announced for October in Ajman

This is the second consecutive month that a decrease is seen in the fare per kilometre

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM

The taxi fare for October will be set at Dh1.75 for each kilometre in Ajman, the emirate's transport authority announced on X. This is a 5 fils drop from the September's fare of Dh1.80 per km.

This is the second consecutive month that a decrease is seen in the fare per kilometre. Earlier, the fare for September dropped 3 fils from the August rate of Dh1.83 per km.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This comes after the fuel prices were announced, which will be in effect from October 1. Compared to September rates, the prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre.

The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.66 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 in September.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.54 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.47 a litre, compared to Dh2.71 a litre in September.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.6 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh12.24 and Dh17.76 lesser than last month.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE