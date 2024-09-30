UAE: New taxi fare announced for October in Ajman

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM

The taxi fare for October will be set at Dh1.75 for each kilometre in Ajman, the emirate's transport authority announced on X. This is a 5 fils drop from the September's fare of Dh1.80 per km.

This is the second consecutive month that a decrease is seen in the fare per kilometre. Earlier, the fare for September dropped 3 fils from the August rate of Dh1.83 per km.

This comes after the fuel prices were announced, which will be in effect from October 1. Compared to September rates, the prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre.

The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows: