UAE: Sharjah adds 10 more electric buses to its fleet

As part of its green transition, the authority currently owns more than 750 hybrid vehicles

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority's new fleet of electric buses.

By WAM Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 5:40 PM

The Sharjah Roads and Transports Authority (SRTA) has added 10 more electric buses to its fleet, in addition to two electric buses with a capacity of 27 passengers.

The initiative is part of the emirate's efforts to expand the scope of its sustainable sectors, especially public transport by providing fully electric vehicles and buses to meet the needs of passengers.

The SRTA began its green transition by introducing a fleet of modern and environmentally friendly taxis, which are being constantly modernised and upgraded. The authority currently owns more than 750 hybrid vehicles that run on electricity and fuel to save the environment.

In a statement, the authority said the emirate encourages the public to benefit from its massive fleet of public transport buses and electric taxis.

