UAE: Road closure announced on Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Street in Fujairah

The announcement was made through Fujairah Police's official social media platform X handle

Published: Fri 29 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM

Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Street in Fujairah will be closed on Friday, November 29, Fujairah Police announced.

The closure will affect both directions of the road, from the Fujairah University intersection to the Fujairah Corniche intersection.

The road will be closed from 2pm to 5pm, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes during this time.

The announcement was made through Fujairah Police's official social media platform X handle.

