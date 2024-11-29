UAE: Road closure announced for military parade in Umm Al Quwain

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Some roads in Umm Al Quwain will be temporarily closed on Friday, November 29, Umm Al Quwain Police announced.

In preparation for the 53rd National Day celebrations, the roads in the emirate will be closed to accommodate the military parade, which will take place in front Al Khor Park.

These closures, marked in red on the provided map, will be in effect from 3pm until 6pm today.

Check out the map, as provided by the authority: