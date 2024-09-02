UAE: Paid parking on public holidays, weekdays in Sharjah's Muweilah

Screengrab

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:31 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:18 PM

All public parking around Muwaileh commercial area in Sharjah is now subject to charges throughout the week, including public holidays, to manage the high demand for parking spaces in this crucial residential and commercial district.

Blue directional signs have been installed by the Public Parking Management of Sharjah Municipality across the area to inform drivers of the new operating hours and fees.

To ensure efficient use of parking spaces, the municipality has deployed smart parking vehicles designed to monitor and fine vehicles that either fail to pay the required fees or exceed the ten-minute grace period.

The fines are set at Dh150 for non-payment of fees and Dh100 for exceeding the maximum allowed parking duration without paying.

Paid parking throughout the week comes as Muwaileh experiences increased traffic from both residents and visitors, driven by its blend of residential and commercial activity.

Yellow signs in parking areas indicate that the zone is subject to fees, with the possibility of free parking on Fridays or public holidays. On the other hand, blue signs carry the message: "Parking subject to fees throughout the week and public holidays," signalling that parking is always charged at specific times, even on holidays.

Residents can conveniently obtain parking permits electronically via the Sharjah Municipality website. Payment for these services can be made through the Sharjah Digital app, SMS services, or using popular mobile payment options like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.