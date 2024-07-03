E-Paper

UAE: 'One-day test' for driving licence announced in Ras Al Khaimah

The fast-tracked procedure is scheduled to run from July to December 2024

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM

After a successful run in Sharjah and Fujairah, the 'one-day test' initiative for obtaining a driving licence is back, but this time in a different emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah Police, through its Centre for Traffic and Licensing at the Automotive and Driver Licensing Department, has introduced an initiative to facilitate driver's licenses for national service recruits.


The fast-tracked procedure, scheduled to run from July to December 2024, offers a streamlined process where soldiers can complete eye-test, internal and external practical testing in a single day, the emirate's police said on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Colonel Saqir bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Director of the Department of Machinery and Drivers Licensing of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that the one-day test service has been launched in order to save time and effort of the soldiers of the national service, instead of attending several days to get a driving license.

By integrating theory, internal and external (on-road) tests into a single day, and successfully passing the theory examination, completing the required training hours, and the assessment and expressway tests, one can obtain a driving license in just one day.

National service soldiers are urged to take advantage of the initiative by using the Ministry of Interior (MOI) app, which outlines the necessary steps and guidelines.

A similar initiative was launched in Fujairah in June. The recruits must be high school graduates to be able to obtain the benefits of the initiative, the authorities added in its announcement.

Last year, Sharjah also announced the one-day driving test. Sharjah Police later revealed that within the span of two weeks, a total of 194 both male and female trainees benefited from the One-Day Test' Initiative across the emirate.

