UAE-Oman railway enters implementation phase

Major steps have been taken for the highly anticipated railway that will shuttle passengers on trains between the UAE and Oman, a top official revealed on Tuesday. The mega project — now known as Hafeet Rail — has entered the implementation phase.

Partnership agreements have been signed and key contracts have been awarded to UAE and Omani companies that will operating as one team, said Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail.

Previously known as 'Oman and Etihad Rail Company', Hafeet Rail was unveiled on Tuesday as the new brand identity of the joint venture company that will be running the railway.

The new brand was derived from the railway line's scenic route — from Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba area to the Omani city and port of Sohar. Trains will be taking passengers through diverse geographical areas from desert to mountainous and valley regions — running alongside Jebel Hafeet.

Al Hashemi, speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the joint UAE-Oman Business Forum in Abu Dhabi, said the project will yield numerous economic and social benefits.

He highlighted that the railways operate with high efficiency in terms of safety and security and are among the most sustainable means of transportation environmentally.

"The UAE-Oman railway project will serve as a catalyst for further cooperation in various economic and industrial sectors," Al Hashemi said, noting its direct impact on passenger movement between the two countries that would further boost tourism and bilateral ties.

