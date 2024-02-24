UAE: New Sharjah-Muscat bus service to begin from February 27

He is now helping clients recover as much as Dh100,000 and shares tips for other victims to follow
A new bus service between UAE-Oman will connect Sharjah and Muscat, public transport company Mwasalat announced.
Oman's National Transport Company Mwasalat signed an agreement with Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority, which will see the daily services starting from February 27.
There will be four trips — two each from Sharjah and Muscat. The service will operate via Shinas.
Passengers are allowed to carry 23kg as check-in baggage with 7kg allowed as hand baggage. Fares start from 10 Oman Rials (Dh95.40) and 29 Oman Rials (Dh276.66).
The first bus from Sharjah will depart at 6.30am from Al Jubail Bus Station and reach Azaiba Bus Station at 2.30pm. The second bus will depart from Sharjah at 4pm and reach Muscat at 11.50pm.
Meanwhile, the first bus from Muscat will depart at 6.30am and reach Sharjah at 3.40pm. The second will leave Muscat at 4pm and reach Al Jubail Bus Station at 1.10am.
(1 Omani Rial: Dh9.53)
