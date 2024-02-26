UAE: New 1-month public parking subscription launched in Sharjah

The riders will start at the Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa and finish atop the Jebel Hafeet, the second tallest mountain in the country
Sharjah rolled out a new public parking subscription service on Monday to enhance the services provided to residents and businesses. This allows individuals to obtain a personal subscription for one month, covering two zones of their choice.
The new subscription joins a range of existing options for both individuals and establishments. This development underscores the government's commitment to streamlining services and improving urban mobility.
A subscription entails a paid parking service upon activation, granting the subscriber—whether an individual or a company—the right to use public parking spaces within Sharjah city based on the subscription's specifications. Subscription fees fluctuate depending on the type of the subscription.
Personal parking for all areas in Sharjah city:
|10 Days
|Dh170
|20 Days
|Dh290
|30 Days
|Dh390
|3 Months
|Dh850
|6 Months
|Dh1,400
|12 Months
|Dh2,300
Personal parking for two areas only:
|1 Month (new)
|Dh166
|3 Months
|Dh500
|6 Months
|Dh900
|12 Months
|Dh1,700
Commercial parking for all areas in Sharjah city:
|10 Days
|Dh170
|20 Days
|Dh290
|30 Days
|Dh390
|3 Months
|Dh1,050
|6 Months
|Dh1,750
|12 Months
|Dh2,850
Commercial parking for two areas:
|3 Months
|Dh600
|6 Months
|Dh1,100
|12 Months
|Dh2,100
Exceptional parking subscription (20% discount):
|3 Months
|Dh600
|6 Months
|Dh1,050
|12 Months
|Dh1,850
The exceptional parking subscription category is open to only UAE Citizens who are retired, elderly or living in paid parking zones - government employees in Sharjah city - students - social service beneficiaries - holders of homeland protectors card or Waffer card.
Below are the documents required to obtain exceptional parking subscription:
Service channels:
Last year, Sharjah announced free parking subscriptions for people of determination. This service simplified the parking process for them and promoted a more inclusive and accessible environment in public spaces.
This service allows individuals holding subscription cards to access free public parking and link it to the parking system virtually. By implementing this virtual linking process, eligible individuals can seamlessly access their parking benefits without physically placing the card on the windshield of vehicles.
The authority made the process customer friendly by eliminating the need to visit the municipality office physically. Eligible individuals can now go through the entire process online.
