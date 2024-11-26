UAE motorists can soon use, replace driving licence in Texas without tests

This initiative aims to streamline procedures and ensure ease of movement for residents and visitors from both sides
Driving licence holders in UAE and the State of Texas can replace their licences without knowledge or road tests, authorities announced on X.
This initiative aims to streamline procedures and ensure ease of movement for residents and visitors from both sides.
This comes as the UAE Ministry of Interior signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Public Safety in the US State of Texas, enabling mutual recognition and replacement of driving licenses issued by both entities.
