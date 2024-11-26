Tue, Nov 26, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 24, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE motorists can soon use, replace driving licence in Texas without tests

This initiative aims to streamline procedures and ensure ease of movement for residents and visitors from both sides

Published: Tue 26 Nov 2024, 10:35 AM

Updated: Tue 26 Nov 2024, 10:40 AM

Driving licence holders in UAE and the State of Texas can replace their licences without knowledge or road tests, authorities announced on X.

This comes as the UAE Ministry of Interior signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Public Safety in the US State of Texas, enabling mutual recognition and replacement of driving licenses issued by both entities.

