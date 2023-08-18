UAE motorists alert: Expected delays on Dubai roads this weekend

According to the latest figures released by New World Wealth, around 250 millionaires will move from the UK to Dubai this year
The Roads and Transport Authority has warned motorists of delays on Dubai road this weekend in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The delay is set to take place on Sheikh Rashid Street intersection with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street.
The delays are due to road works and traffic diversion, which are set to take place from 1am on Saturday, August 19, until 6am on Monday, August 21.
Additionally the authority has advised motorists of an expected delay on another Dubai road, Al Satwa Road.
It will be located in the area starting from Al Safa Street towards 2nd December Street.
Motorists are to be on the look-out from 11pm onwards on Saturday, August 19, until 2pm on Sunday, August 20.
Drivers are advised to depart early, follow directional signboards and use alternative routes to reach their destination smoothly.
