UAE motorists aim to clear black points in new initiative, avoid further violations

Some residents in UAE are taking advantage of a new initiative, set to be implemented from August 26, which offers them the opportunity to reduce black points on their driving licence.
The UAE's initiative will allow motorists who follow all relevant traffic rules on the first day of the new academic year (August 26) – as thousands of students go back to school after the summer break – to get four black points reduced from their files.
Vara Malinovsky, a Russian national residing in Meydan, is one of the residents looking to benefit from this initiative. She currently has six black points on her traffic file for not giving way to emergency vehicles. “I did not realise that a fire truck was behind me, and it didn't help that the cars ahead of me were going at a very slow pace,” said Malinovsky.
“I gave way to the truck as soon as I got the chance. However, I received a message the next day, telling me I had eight black points on my file, and my vehicle was impounded for a month with a fine of Dh3,000.”
After paying the fines and impounding her vehicle at home, two black points were reduced.
To participate in the initiative, residents must sign a six-point pledge on the Ministry of Interior's website, committing to safe driving practices. The pledge includes maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, giving priority to pedestrians, always wearing seatbelts, adhering to speed limits, avoiding the use of handheld mobile phones while driving, and giving way to emergency and public service vehicles.
Now, Malinovsky is keen to register for the initiative to remove four more black points. “I am thankful for this initiative from the government,” she said, adding that she will not commit any violation.
Abdul Hadi, an Iranian expat residing in Nad Al Hamar, has accumulated 22 black points over the past year. “I accidentally jumped a red signal and received 13 black points with a fine of Dh1,000. Other violations added up, and I have a total fine of Dh3,500,” said Hadi.
After clearing the fines, his black points have been reduced, and he is now left with just two. “I will be registering for the pledge by the UAE authorities,” added Hadi, who is determined to avoid future violations.
Black points are penalties imposed on motorists for serious traffic violations, with the number of points depending on the severity of the offense. Accumulating 24 points within a year results in the suspension of the driver’s licence.
Indian resident Amr Akram, a businessman, also plans to take advantage of the initiative. He found himself with 12 black points on his traffic file due to two separate incidents. “Three months ago, I parked in a special needs space while withdrawing money from an ATM, and I received a fine of Dh1,000 with six black points,” said Akram.
Another six points were added after he accidentally littered while driving. “I have learned a lesson from these violations; now I make sure that I drive my vehicle properly and do not commit any violations,” he added.
This initiative, aimed at promoting safer roads as students return to school, is expected to see participation from residents eager to clear their records. Provided all terms and conditions are met, the four black points will be automatically removed from the driving licences on September 14.
