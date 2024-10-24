UAE: More helicopter ride options could help residents beat traffic jams, say operators

KT Photos: Waad Barakat

Helicopter operators in the UAE are considering the possibility of adding more services between emirates to help residents avoid traffic jams, especially during rush hours, they told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

One helicopter tour operator, Falcon, is already flying passengers between Dubai and Abu Dhabi with its 'city transfer' service.

"[The trip] takes about 25 to 30 minutes by helicopter — much faster than by road," said Hazel Anne Herradura, sales supervisor at Falcon Helicopter Tours.

By road, motorists would usually have to drive for more than an hour to reach Abu Dhabi from Dubai during peak traffic. By helicopter, flights from Dubai's Atlantis will land at the Marina Mall Heliport in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche district within half an hour, Falcon said in its website.

Those opting for this transport option have to dig deep into their pockets, though, as heli rides don't come cheap.

Falcon offers three city transfer service packages. The first package costs Dh11,999, and this includes a one-way transfer between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The second package, at Dh13,999, features a two-way transfer with a short waiting time of one to three hours. For those who need some flexibility, the third package costs Dh14,999 and offers a two-way transfer with a longer waiting period of four to six hours. Falcon uses high-end helicopters for these rides.

Cheaper ride

Mohamed Yaseen, general manager at Skytech, agreed that there's a potential market for inter-emirate helicopter transfers.

Skytech currently facilitate tourist and flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai for up to Dh650 for transfer purposes and up to Dh550 for sightseeing.

"With pilot training programmes in place, individuals can eventually learn to fly themselves," he added. "Imagine being able to hop in a helicopter and explore the region as a hobby."

Another UAE-based company recently announced plans to enhance inter-emirate private helicopter services. Air Chateau International will enable passengers to travel from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah in under 30 minutes. The company has identified 20 potential helipad locations, with plans to finalise six to eight of them by year-end. Some of these locations will involve upgrading existing helipads, while others will be newly constructed.

See UAE from the sky With tour flights on the rise, Falcon Helicopter Tours reported welcoming 75,000 passengers in 2023 and aims to reach 90,000 this year. Herradura explained that they are currently offering six different sightseeing experiences ranging from 12 to 60 minutes but more options could be added soon. "We're keen on introducing new routes as Dubai continues to evolve," she said. One of Falcon's most popular offerings is the 17-minute 'iconic tour', which takes passengers from Atlantis The Palm, past the Burj Al Arab, and near the Burj Khalifa. This tour showcases every major landmark in Dubai from the sky, making it a favoured choice for special occasions such as birthdays and proposals. "Many people celebrate special moments with us," Herradura said, adding that the company offers a VIP terminal where customers can arrange surprises like flowers for proposals.