UAE: 'Minimum speed', Dh400 fine set in both directions on major Abu Dhabi highway

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 1:27 PM

The 'minimum speed' of 120 km/h, implemented on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road in April 2023, applies to traffic in both directions, the Abu Dhabi Police clarified on Monday, January 29.

The maximum speed permitted on the highway is 140 km/h, and the minimum speed of 120 km/h applies specifically to motorists using the two fast lanes (the first and second lanes from the left).

Drivers found violating the 'minimum speed' rule will be subject to a fine for "driving a vehicle at a speed less than the minimum speed limit for the road." The police reminded that violators will face a fine of Dh400.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, the 'minimum speed' rule does not apply to the third and last lanes. Motorists driving at a slower pace are permitted to use the third lane without any restrictions. The police emphasised that heavy vehicles, expected to use the last lane of the road, are exempt from the minimum speed rule.

The aim of activating the minimum speed is to enhance the safety of drivers. It mandates slow-moving vehicles to drive on the right lanes and yield to vehicles with priority approaching from behind or from the left. This measure is designed to promote a safer and more efficient traffic flow on the road.

The police reminded drivers to exercise caution and to refrain from changing lanes unless they ensured that the road was clear. Motorists are advised to change lanes only when there is a sufficient distance between their vehicle and others, allowing for safe movement to their intended lanes. The police also stressed the importance of using indicators when changing lanes.

ALSO READ: