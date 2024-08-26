UAE: Major traffic jams reported on key roads as schools open for new academic year

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 9:49 AM

Traffic jams were reported from the early hours of Monday morning on many roads in the UAE, with most key roads turning yellow as school and college buses dotted the streets on the first day of the new academic year.

Likewise, roads around and leading towards schools were also crowded as many parents were asked by educational institutions to drop their children on the first day of the academic year.

Expecting a much heavier traffic flow today, many motorists started their journey half an earlier – especially those who had to drop their children to schools on the first day and then head to their offices.

Traffic started to build up as early as 6.30am on key Dubai-Sharjah roads as life returned to full throttle after the two-month summer break.

Making the most of navigation applications such as Google Maps, Waze and Yango Maps, many motorists turned to these apps to look for less crowded roads to reach their desired destinations on time.

Check the screenshot from a navigation app taken this morning:

Around a million students returned to schools on Monday, joining new classes across the emirates. A large number of them are transported by school and college buses.

Most of the key roads and smaller arteries connecting to major highways saw long queues of cars and buses from the early hours.

Al Ittihad Road or E11 which is one of the busiest roads in the UAE connecting the two major emirates Dubai with Sharjah, saw morning traffic building up much earlier than usual summer holidays.