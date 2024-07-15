UAE: Maintenance work on major road; police caution motorists

Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:07 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM

Two lanes leading to Khatt Roundabout on the E311 stretch will be closed at several stages for a 6km distance, according to a post on X by Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The authorities called on vehicle drivers to exercise caution amid the maintenance works, on Khatt street.

Traffic on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, leading to the roundabout, will shift to become two-way until October, according to X.